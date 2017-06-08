9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Prince William was just 14 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed in a car accident in August 1997. Now that he and his brother Harry are adults, they've been opening up more and more about how their mother's death has impacted their lives. Recently, William revealed that what perhaps upsets him most about her absence is that she never got to meet his wife, Kate, or their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up," he told British GQ. "It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."



In addition to more modern parenting traditions like bringing his children on royal engagements, sharing official birthday portraits, and making sure George and Charlotte lead lives that are as normal as possible, William has also made sure to honour his mother's legacy in other, smaller ways, from where he lives to the services he uses to his choice of gifts for Kate. Keep reading to see nine of them now.