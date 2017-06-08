 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
British Celebrities
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend But Gisele Bündchen
British Celebrities
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Prince William was just 14 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed in a car accident in August 1997. Now that he and his brother Harry are adults, they've been opening up more and more about how their mother's death has impacted their lives. Recently, William revealed that what perhaps upsets him most about her absence is that she never got to meet his wife, Kate, or their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up," he told British GQ. "It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

Related
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce

In addition to more modern parenting traditions like bringing his children on royal engagements, sharing official birthday portraits, and making sure George and Charlotte lead lives that are as normal as possible, William has also made sure to honour his mother's legacy in other, smaller ways, from where he lives to the services he uses to his choice of gifts for Kate. Keep reading to see nine of them now.

Related
10 Family Traditions Princess Diana Passed On to William and Harry

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrincess DianaPrince WilliamKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
13 Exciting Milestones Princess Charlotte Hit Before Her Second Birthday
by Marcia Moody
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Going to School in London
The Royals
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Begin School in London This Autumn
by Quinn Keaney
Glamour Women Of the Year Awards Red Carpet Style 2017
British Celebrities
Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Red Carpet Was Awash with Style
by Florie Mwanza
Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds