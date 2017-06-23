 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You've Been Pronouncing Gal Gadot's Name Wrong This Whole Time
Celebrity Interviews
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
You've Been Pronouncing Gal Gadot's Name Wrong This Whole Time

By now, Gal Gadot has become synonymous with Wonder Woman, so isn't it time that we learned to properly pronounce her name? We think so. Gal's first name is pretty much pronounced how it's written (think "gal pal"). You've also probably found yourself pronouncing her last name as "Guh-dough" or "Gah-dot" thinking you've got it all down, but sorry to disappoint you: both of those are wrong. As it turns out, Gal actually set the record straight when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live back in March 2016 (yes, over a year ago!). During her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Gal explained that the correct way to pronounce her last name is "Gah-dote." Say it with me: "Gah-dote." Gadot means river bank, while Gal means wave in Israeli.

Related
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? Get to Know the Lucky Man Who's Married to Wonder Woman

During her stop, Gal also revealed that her last name isn't really Gadot, but actually Greenstein. Her parents changed it to Gadot to give it more umph. Now that we've finally got that out of the way, please carry on.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsGal Gadot
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Plays Ouija on Orange Is the New Black?
Rosal Colon
Would You Recognise OITNB's "Ouija" If You Bumped Into Her on the Street?
by Monica Sisavat
Gal Gadot Movies
Gal Gadot
9 Movies You Didn't Even Know Gal Gadot Was In
by Maggie Pehanick
Beyonce and Jay Z Relationship Details
Celebrity Facts
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Wonder Woman Scenes That Weren't Overtly Sexual
Gal Gadot
4 Wonder Woman Scenes That Could Have Been Very Different If They'd Been Directed by a Man
by Jessica Ariel Wendroff
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds