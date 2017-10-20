Margot Robbie Goes For the Gold Medal in Sabotage in the First I, Tonya Trailer

 Skip Nav
If you've been dying to see how Margot Robbie would transform to play infamous figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, wonder no more. The first teaser for the upcoming black comedy, which is one of the season's most anticipated new movies, gives us a few brief glimpses of Robbie in action on the ice rink, much of which is actually her and not a stunt double. We also get a look at her taking a bat to Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver) in 1994 and some intense close-ups of costars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. An official release date is still up in the air, so you have plenty of time to mull over Tonya's searing declaration at the end of the trailer: "There's no such thing as truth, it's bullsh*t." Fair enough.

