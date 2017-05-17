 Skip Nav
Ian and Nikki's Sweet Instagram Posts Could Double as Wedding Vows
Ian and Nikki's Sweet Instagram Posts Could Double as Wedding Vows

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are incredibly talented actors, but we're pretty sure they would make excellent romance novelists as well. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, have been known to share some pretty heartwarming notes about each other on Instagram. Whether they're gushing about the other person's charity work or they're simply celebrating their wedding anniversary, we can't help but melt over their sickeningly sweet messages to each other.

The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated

Latest Celebrity
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds