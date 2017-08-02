Idris Elba Singing "I'll Make Love to You" Will Do Crazy Things to Your Body

Idris Elba is currently in the midst of his press tour for The Dark Tower, and on Monday, he took a page out of Miley Cyrus's playbook when he joined Jimmy Fallon for a fun round of Google Translate on The Tonight Show. After putting the lyrics of songs through Google Translate, Idris showed off his rap skills when he took on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back," which Google changed to "The Baby Escaped," but it was his duet with Jimmy set to Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You" that really got us swooning. Between his soulful voice and his smooth moves, get ready to melt in your seat.