 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Actually Much Younger Than She Seems
Sam Shepard
Matthew McConaughey Has a Tearjerking Reaction to Sam Shepard's Death on the Red Carpet

Idris Elba Singing on Jimmy Fallon Video

Idris Elba Singing "I'll Make Love to You" Will Do Crazy Things to Your Body

Idris Elba is currently in the midst of his press tour for The Dark Tower, and on Monday, he took a page out of Miley Cyrus's playbook when he joined Jimmy Fallon for a fun round of Google Translate on The Tonight Show. After putting the lyrics of songs through Google Translate, Idris showed off his rap skills when he took on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back," which Google changed to "The Baby Escaped," but it was his duet with Jimmy set to Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You" that really got us swooning. Between his soulful voice and his smooth moves, get ready to melt in your seat.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonViral VideosJimmy FallonIdris Elba
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
These 3 Boys Slay Beyoncé's "Listen" So Hard . . . Even She Would Bow Down
by Caitlin Hacker
Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange Pictures
Sam Shepard
Remembering Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange's 30-Year Hollywood Love Story
by Kelsie Gibson
Rascal Flatts Surprises Couple at Their Wedding Video 2017
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Casually Crashes a Wedding to Perform During Couple's First Dance
by Brittney Stephens
Jimmy Fallon's Time-Lapse Into Sara From Ew
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watching Jimmy Fallon Transform Into Sara Isn't "Ew!" at All
by Maggie Pehanick
Leslie Jones Playing Charades on The Tonight Show June 2017
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Has Absolutely Zero Chill During a Hilarious Game of Charades
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds