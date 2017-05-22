 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe

Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now

Imagine Dragons hit the Billboard Music Awards stage in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and to say they killed it is an understatement. The rock band, who is currently gearing up for their Evolve world tour, rocked the house with their hit song "Believer," and if you weren't a fan before, you will be now.

Join the conversation
Imagine DragonsAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusicTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
by Maggie Pehanick
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Were Fresh to Death
by Sarah Wasilak
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
by Maggie Pehanick
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrities at the TV BAFTA Awards 2017
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
by Gemma Cartwright
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Orange Is the New Black Black Mirror Video
Danielle Brooks
OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing
by Quinn Keaney
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Wedding Music Guide
Music
A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds