6 Times Ireland Baldwin Looked So Much Like Her Mum That You Had to Check Your Vision

Ireland Baldwin is making a name for herself in the fashion world, and the more and more we've seen her out and about, the harder it is to ignore the insane resemblance she bears to her famous mum, Kim Basinger. The 21-year-old, who is the only daughter of Kim and former husband Alec Baldwin, has been gracing the pages of magazines and hitting the red carpet for Hollywood events looking so much like her mother that it's starting to freak us out a little. For reference, just see some of the most striking comparisons.