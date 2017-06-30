 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Oh Boy, JAY-Z Brought Up "Becky With the Good Hair" on His New Album
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
JAY-Z Calls Former Friend Kanye West "Insane" in Scathing New Track
British Celebrities
Liam Payne Sports a Serious New Look as He Mingles With the Queen and Prince Harry

JAY-Z's Song About Becky With the Good Hair on 4:44

Oh Boy, JAY-Z Brought Up "Becky With the Good Hair" on His New Album

Beyoncé might have beat him to the punch, but JAY-Z definitely isn't afraid of getting brutally honest about their marriage on his new album, 4:44. The long-suspected marital troubles between the couple were all but confirmed in 2016 in Bey's song "Sorry," off of her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade, when she sang about her husband's other woman, "Becky with the good hair." Although the official identity of Becky remains a mystery, there are more than a few hints that JAY-Z cheated on his wife with fashion designer Rachel Roy.

It seemed like the situation was all in the past for the couple, who emerged from the drastic ups and downs of their relationship stronger than ever, and recently celebrated the birth of their twins. However, that doesn't mean JAY is finished making amends for what he did. A lot of the songs on 4:44 contain references to the love he has for Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy, and their "natural twins," but on "Family Feud," the rap legend makes a reference to the infamous Becky.

Related
Why "Becky With the Good Hair" Has a More Powerful Meaning Than Infidelity

"Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky," he raps. "A man that don't take care his family can't be rich / I'll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t / My consciousness was Michael's common sense / I missed the karma and that came as a consequence." The song's chorus, which has vocals from Beyoncé herself, repeats that "nobody wins when the family feuds." In the annotations he wrote for each song on 4:44, JAY also explained that the song has a deeper meaning for the rap community. "'Family Feud' is about separation within the culture. Like, new rappers fighting old rappers, saying all these things. So, the line is, 'Nobody wins when the family feuds.'"

Image Source: Getty / Chris McGrath
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJay ZMusicBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Beautiful Way William and Harry Will Honour Diana on Her 56th Birthday
by Monica Sisavat
Jay Z Changes Name June 2017
Jay Z
Jay Z Is Now JAY-Z, Not to Be Confused With JAY Z
by Brittney Stephens
Beyonce at Solange's Grammys Afterparty February 2017
Award Season
Beyoncé Danced Off Her Grammys Loss at an Afterparty With Jay Z and Kelly Rowland
by Quinn Keaney
Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Pictures 2017
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue
by Monica Sisavat
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Have Officially Been the Couple You Want to Be For 20 Years
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds