Jack O'Connell Attends the V&A Summer Party, Distracts Us From All Art

Jack O'Connell played party guest at the V&A Summer Party on Wednesday evening and likely had just about everyone preoccupied from their beautiful surroundings with his wit, charm, and undeniably good looks. The Money Monster star doubled the handsome and shared a mini Skins reunion with ex co-star Merveille Lukeba (who played the lovable Thomas Tomone in the series) as they cosied up at the event. Jack, soon to become the next Alexander McQueen, continued to remind us just how well he can model a polo shirt under a suit, too — he really is a work of art.