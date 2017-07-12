 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jaden Smith Is the Spitting Image of His Mum in This Side-by-Side Snap
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Celebrity Interviews
Jesse Williams Addresses Infidelity Rumours in JAY-Z's Footnotes For 4:44
Celebrity Interviews
​JAY-Z Admits His Relationship With Beyoncé Wasn't Built on "100% Truth"

Jaden Smith Looking Like Jada Pinkett Smith Picture 2017

Jaden Smith Is the Spitting Image of His Mum in This Side-by-Side Snap

We've always thought that Jaden Smith was a spitting image of his famous father, Will Smith, but now we're not so sure. On Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a side-by-side snap of her 19-year-old son and a throwback of her on A Different World, and the resemblance is uncanny. Not only does he dress up in a red jacket like her character, but he even nails the same facial expression. Seriously, Jaden is actually Jada's mini me! If you need us, we'll just be over here reevaluating our entire lives.

Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity TwitterJaden SmithJada Pinkett SmithCelebrity Lookalikes
Join The Conversation
Online Dating
Here's How You Can Make Your Next Date a Jake Gyllenhaal Look-Alike
by Lucy Kenny
How Did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Meet?
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Too Short" to Play Will's Girlfriend — so She Married Him Instead
by Brittney Stephens
Kim Kardashian Cocaine Picture
Celebrity Scandals
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Cocaine Rumours With 1 Simple Yet Confusing Tweet
by Monica Sisavat
Friends TV Show Theory About Rachel
Theories
People Think All 10 Seasons of Friends Took Place in a Dream Because of This 1 Picture
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Martin Singing With Fan in Wheelchair Coldplay Concert
Music
Coldplay Fan in a Wheelchair Crowd-Surfs Up to the Stage to Sing With Chris Martin
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds