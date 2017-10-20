Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad

 Skip Nav
Jake Gyllenhaal's desire for a family of his own finally came true — well, kind of. In a new commercial for Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance, the actor appears as the doting father of 4-year-old actress Leila and the husband of model Liya Kebede. During the black and white commercial, Jake and Liya recite poet E. E. Cummings's "I Carry Your Heart With Me" to the young girl, and honestly, I've never felt so turned on and simultaneously emotional in my entire life. I'm trying so hard to resist slipping in a cliche "daddy" reference, but TBH, I'm struggling. If you're ready for your ovaries to burst, watch the ad above and your crush on obsession with Jake will undoubtedly increase tenfold.
