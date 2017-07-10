 Skip Nav
James Corden and Julia Carey Are Expecting Their Third Child
James Corden and Julia Carey Are Expecting Their Third Child

James Corden is going to be a dad again! The Late Late Show host and his wife, Julia Carey, are expecting their third child together, People confirms. The couple, who are already parents to their 6-year-old son Max and 2-year-old daughter Carey, will reportedly welcome the newest addition to their family in December. James and Julia wed in September 2012 and have been crazy in love with each other ever since. Congratulations to James and Julia!

Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
