James Corden Re-creates "The Boy Is Mine" With John Boyega and Oh My God

Just when you thought James Corden couldn't possibly come up with another amazing idea for The Late Late Show (honestly, what could top Carpool Karaoke?), he goes and and taps into one of the '90s biggest anthems. Before there was Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," Brandy and Monica battled it out on the iconic 1998 track "The Boy Is Mine." The late night host decided to put a fresh spin on things on Wednesday by changing the lyrics to "The Boyega Is Mine" and fighting over John Boyega with Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor. There really are no words, so just take it all in right now.

John BoyegaThe Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsNostalgiaHumorJames CordenTV
by Ryan Roschke
by Caitlin Hacker
by Kristy Ellington
by Terry Carter
