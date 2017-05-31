 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years
Felicity
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again

James Corden The Late Late Show in London Celebrity Guests

James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic

US late-night smash The Late Late Show With James Corden is coming to London, and the British-born presenter has roped in some seriously impressive A-list pals to help him out on home turf. Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington, Sir Ben Kingsley, Russell Brand, and Anthony Joshua will all make appearances, plus there will be musical performances from Harry Styles and Kings of Leon.

James will film three episodes in the UK, which will broadcast on 7 – 9 June at 10 p.m. on Sky 1 and NOW TV (and, of course, on CBS in the US).

Adam MacDonald, director of Sky 1 describes the guest list as "an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams." As well as all those famous guests, we'll also be treated to a new edition of James's most popular segment (soon to be a show of its own), Carpool Karaoke, with Ed Sheeran. Will he be able to beat fellow Brit Adele to become the most-watched late-night clip on YouTube so far? Only time will tell!

You can watch all episodes of The Late Late Show (not just those filmed in the UK) daily on demand with Sky and NOW TV.

Image Source: Sky 1
Join the conversation
Sky TVTV NewsThe Late Late Show With James CordenJames CordenTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
beauty
Are These the Most Iconic Beauty Moments in Film?
by Lucy Kenny
Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Details
Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Dramatic
by Ryan Roschke
James Corden Message About London Attacks 2017 Video
British Celebrities
James Corden Sends a Message Home to the "Diverse and Proud and Brilliant City" of London
by Gemma Cartwright
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester
by Quinn Keaney
Healthy Reasons to Take a Lunch Break
Healthy Living Tips
4 Health Reasons to Reclaim Your Lunch Break
by Florie Mwanza
Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?
The Keepers
The Keepers: What You Need to Know About Father Joseph Maskell
by Quinn Keaney
American Horror Story Season 7 Instagrams
Theories
3 Cryptic Hints Ryan Murphy Has Dropped About American Horror Story Season 7
by Ryan Roschke
Jennifer Lopez Talks Texting Leonardo DiCaprio on Corden
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Really Reacted to Her Carpool Karaoke Text
by Quinn Keaney
James Corden and Orlando Bloom IT Guys Skit 2017
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden and Orlando Bloom's Office Skit Will Remind You of SNL's Chippendales
by Caitlin Hacker
Neon Light Interior Decor Inspiration
Lighting
Once You See These Neon Lights, You'll Need 1 in Your Home
by Lucy Kenny
British Literary Baby Names
Baby Names
60 British Writers You'll Want to Name Your Future Book-Loving Baby After
by Elle Taylor
Green Makeup Trend
Makeup Ideas
Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds