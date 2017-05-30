 Skip Nav
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

James Corden and Orlando Bloom's Office Skit Will Remind You of SNL's Chippendales

If James Corden ever gets bored with, you know, hosting his own late night show, he could definitely be a head writer (and star) on Saturday Night Live. In a hilarious skit with Orlando Bloom for his show on Thursday, the two play IT department guys that help office employees fix their computer glitches by turning the systems off and then turning them on . . . like, sexually. In addition to major hip thrusts from James, Orlando also spanks him with a keyboard and the two rip off their sleeves. The entire thing will make you laugh out loud and remind you of SNL's infamous Chippendales skit with Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley.

The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsHumorJames CordenOrlando Bloom
