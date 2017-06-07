 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Corden Pays Tribute to His Hometown After the London Bridge Attack
British Celebrities
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters

James Corden Talks About London Bridge Terror Attack 2017

James Corden Pays Tribute to His Hometown After the London Bridge Attack

James Corden has brought The Late Late Show to London this week, but before kicking things off, he took a moment to pay tribute to the lives lost during the London Bridge Terror Attack on Saturday. "I'm so sad when I think about all the times that I took this job that I had to open our show talking about such atrocities trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," he said during his monologue on Tuesday. "Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from this city — I couldn't disagree more." As he walked down the rainy pavement, he explained how proud he was to be able to show off his hometown's beauty, diversity, and it's stoic determination to not let anything stand in its way. "This is not a country that feels afraid," he added.
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames Corden
Join The Conversation
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
by Brinton Parker
Carpool Karaoke: The Series Trailer
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Series Puts Your Favourite Celebrities in the Driver's Seat
by Kelsie Gibson
Ant and Dec Prank James Corden on Saturday Night Takeaway
British Celebrities
Remember When Ant and Dec Gave James Corden the Worst Day at Work With This Prank?
by Lucy Kenny
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
Mariah Carey Christmas Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Christmas Gift to the World? A Holiday-Themed Carpool Karaoke With Mariah Carey!
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds