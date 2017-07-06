 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Fact About Pippa Middleton's Husband Is Completely Heartbreaking
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James

James Matthews's Brother Died on Everest

This Fact About Pippa Middleton's Husband Is Completely Heartbreaking

Pippa Middleton officially became part of the Matthews family when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, financier James Matthews, in England on May 20. The lavish and beautiful affair was attended by those closest to the bride and groom, including James's reality TV star younger brother, Spencer. While the siblings are obviously well-known for very different things, there is one thing that some people might not know: they had an older brother named Michael. In 1999, Michael became the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest at age 22. While making his way back down the mountain, the experienced climber lost contact with the rest of his team when bad weather approached and he sadly passed away.

To ensure that his memory lives on, his family started the Michael Matthews Foundation, a charity that provides education to children in remote areas. They touched on Michael's spirit on the organisation's website, writing, "Mike was cheerful, hard-working, modest and much loved. Wherever he was around, there was laughter. He is greatly missed by his family and friends — and always will be." While James hasn't spoken publicly about his brother's death, Spencer opened up about Michael during an appearance on Loose Women in 2016, saying, "He lives on in our family. We celebrate his birthday every year. Whenever you feel like giving up, you think about them and how they wouldn't have given up. He was such a brave young man. Often you find the strength to continue with something that you might find tricky by thinking of him."

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
James MatthewsCelebrity FactsCelebrity FamiliesPippa Middleton
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Families
JAY-Z Apologises For Cheating on Beyoncé in His Emotional New Song, "4:44"
by Quinn Keaney
Pippa Middleton Self-Portrait Dress at Wimbledon
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Dress Could Easily Double as a Wedding Guest Dress
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How Did Queen Elizabeth React to Naked Prince Harry Photos?
The Royals
The 1 Thing Prince Harry Did That Got Him in Serious Sh*t With the Queen
by Caitlin Hacker
Chance the Rapper and His Mom at the 2017 BET Awards
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Brought a Special Date to the BET Awards — His Mum, Lisa
by Monica Sisavat
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
The Royals
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge's Weddings, by the Numbers
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds