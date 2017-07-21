 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling
Viral Videos
Halle Berry Schools the Boys in the Art of Drinking by Chugging Whiskey at Comic-Con

James Righton's Solo Career as Shock Machine

Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify

James Righton: shape-thrower, keen suit-wearer, and one half of arguably the most fashionable British couple is going it alone . . . when it comes to music, at least. Having once played keys and sang in nu-rave indie band The Klaxons, the musician has gone solo in head-to-toe Gucci threads under the new name Shock Machine.

Influenced by the late '60s and '70s, his latest project draws inspiration from classic artists like David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and Paul McCartney, while making "something modern sounding at the same time". We're already hooked on single "Unlimited Love".

James's debut album "Shock Machine" drops Aug 25. Watch this space and keep the radio close by.

A post shared by Shock Machine (@shock_machine) on

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
Join the conversation
Celebrity NewsJames RightonKeira Knightley
Join The Conversation
Andrew Lincoln
Brace Yourself, Because a Mini Sequel to Love Actually Is on the Way
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrities Who Love Game of Thrones
Celebrity Facts
9 Stars You Had No Idea Were Fans of Game of Thrones
by Monica Sisavat
Adele Cancels Tour Due to Damaged Vocal Cords 2017
Celebrity News
Adele Pens Emotional Letter to Fans After Cancelling Her Final 2 Tour Dates
by Terry Carter
Britney Spears Raises Money For Childhood Cancer Research
Celebrity News
Britney Spears Raises an Unbelievable Amount of Money For Childhood Cancer Foundation
by Caitlin Hacker
Cute Photos of Spider-Man Tom Holland
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds