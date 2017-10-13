James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted When He Was Younger

Following the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, many celebrities are bravely coming forward about their own experiences, including James Van Der Beek. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the actor opened up about being groped by male executives when he was younger.

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as "boys being boys." https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he's admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I've had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

FTR, the harassment I tweeted about was by people 99.9% of you don't know. 2 were charged (by others) & punished. The other has since died. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

So apologies to any mentors & champions and wonderful friends I've made in this industry who may have been pulled into wrongful speculation. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I realize I left a door open by not initially naming, but please don't impugn innocent people w/out cause. That's not fair. Or right. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

His statement comes just a day after fellow actor Terry Crews decided to speak out about his own personal experience with sexual assault in the hopes that his story would "deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."