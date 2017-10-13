 Skip Nav
James Van Der Beek Talks About Being Sexually Assaulted

James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted When He Was Younger

Following the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, many celebrities are bravely coming forward about their own experiences, including James Van Der Beek. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the actor opened up about being groped by male executives when he was younger.

His statement comes just a day after fellow actor Terry Crews decided to speak out about his own personal experience with sexual assault in the hopes that his story would "deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."


