Jamie Foxx's Impersonation of Ed Sheeran's British Accent Is as Funny as It Sounds

Leave it to Jamie Foxx to spill the beans about what life was like living with Ed Sheeran back when the "Shape of You" singer was just a struggling artist. The 49-year-old comedian appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently and spoke about how Ed Sheeran ended up sleeping on his sofa for six weeks. According to Jamie, Ed showed up at the studio of his satellite radio show, The Foxxhole, in 2010 and convinced Jamie to invite him to his house to play some of his music.



"He played and I said, 'you're incredible!'" Jamie recalled. It led him to offer Ed a place to stay. Watch the full video above to hear Jamie doing a hilarious impersonation of Ed's British accent, then hear what happened when Jamie put Ed's skills to the test by taking him to a talent show with an all-black audience.