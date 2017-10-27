 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
cartoon network
Alesha Dixon Is Voicing Bliss, the New Powerpuff Girl
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You

Jared Leto Guesses His Own Age Video 2017

Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well

There's been much debate over the years as to whether 45-year-old Jared Leto is some sort of ageless mythological creature. Since his days on My So-Called Life in the '90s, he's managed to keep a youthful, handsome glow, regardless of whether he's rocking a mohawk or long, luscious ombré waves.

In a segment for Ellen DeGeneres's YouTube show Show Me More, Jared was shown two photos of himself and challenged to guess which one he was younger in — spoiler alert: he was pretty bad at it. He also pokes fun at his past hair and beauty choices (guyliner!) as well as his facial expressions (or lack thereof). Watch the video above now, then ogle his hottest shirtless pictures (which also haven't changed a bit).

Join the conversation
Viral VideosJared Leto
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds