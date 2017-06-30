 Skip Nav
Jared Padalecki Pens a Touching Note to His 3 Kids: "You've Humbled Me"
Jared Padalecki's Father's Day Letter to His Kids 2017

Jared Padalecki Pens a Touching Note to His 3 Kids: "You've Humbled Me"

Many celebrities celebrated Father's Day by posting heartwarming messages on social media, but Jared Padalecki decided to shake things up this year. Instead of making the day about him, the Supernatural actor chose to thank his three kids, sons Thomas and Austin and daughter Odette, in a heartwarming note. His wife, Genevieve Cortese, shared his sweet words on her blog, writing, "The kids may be a little too young to fully appreciate it, but one day I hope they read this and know what a great dad they have. When it comes to being a father, Jared has found his calling."

"I realise Father's Day was supposed to be about . . . well . . . 'fathers' . . . praising them and thanking them and making them feel needed and appreciated. But, as the 'father' in this relationship, I wanted to change things up a bit," he began. "Specifically, I wanted to take this opportunity, after my fifth Father's Day (and counting), not to say 'you're welcome', but to say 'thank you.'" Aside from reminiscing about his favourite "dad moments," he also wrote an extensive list thanking them for all the things they have done, including making him read more and giving him a believable excuse to watch The Lion King and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. "You've taught me more than any mentor or teacher ever could," he continued. "I have your back. Now and always. You've humbled me. You've helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. You've turned my world upside down. And I wouldn't have it any other way."

