Jensen Ackles Surprises Jared Padalecki With a Keg Stand For His Birthday
Jensen Ackles Surprises Jared Padalecki With a Keg Stand For His Birthday

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are known for their fun-loving bromance, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they have a hilarious birthday tradition to match. During an appearance on Conan on Wednesday, the Supernatural costars talked about how they usually celebrate getting another year older by doing keg stands and streaking. And thankfully for us, they gave us a little preview in honour of Jared's 35th birthday. While they didn't remove their clothes, Jared, a father of three, did take a few swigs from a keg straight from Jensen's new craft brewery in Austin. Gosh, we love these two.
