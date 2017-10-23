 Skip Nav
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Ewan McGregor and His Wife Eve Have Split After 22 Years of Marriage
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Jason Derulo as Game of Thrones' Night King Is the Scariest Thing You'll See Today

Jason Derulo is known for his irresistible hotness, but the "Talk Dirty" singer was truly frightening when he performed a melody of his hits dressed up as Game of Thrones' Night King at Maxim's Halloween party in LA on Saturday. The 28-year-old completely transformed into the terrifying leader of the White Walkers using prosthetics, body armour, and ghastly makeup, and if we had to vote, we'd say Jason just won Halloween with his spot-on costume. Read on to see more photos of Jason as the Night King . . . if you dare.

Game Of ThronesCelebrity Halloween CostumesJason DeruloHalloween CostumesHalloween
