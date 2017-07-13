 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Amber Heard and Her Wine Glass Crash Jason Momoa's Family Night in Australia
The Royals
The Way Prince Charles and Camilla Met Was Pretty Common — With a Twist
Movies
Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie Is Based on One of Hollywood's Most Disturbing Murders
HBO
George R. R. Martin Is Adapting a New Book For HBO, and It's Not Game of Thrones Related

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard at State of Origin 2017

Amber Heard and Her Wine Glass Crash Jason Momoa's Family Night in Australia

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are currently filming Aquaman in Australia, and on Wednesday, the costars took a night off to watch game three of the State of Origin series. Decked out in maroon and gold, Jason showed off his Queensland pride while Amber looked less than impressed as she held a glass of red wine. "Arthur loves a red head. @amberheard first state of origin Go Queensland My 8th state of origin I love rugby #ibleedmaroon aloha j," Jason wrote alongside a photo of the pair. The Aquaman hunk also posted a snap with his two mini-me kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 8, and Lola, 9, making it obvious once again that he's one proud papa. "Raise them right. DA MOMOAZ bleed. QLD. All black," he wrote. We just can't get enough of Jason and his ridiculously cool family!

Raise them right. DA MOMOAZ bleed. QLD. All black. And Port Power. I love Australia and New Zealand. Best sports ever. Except they need hockey. Go maroons. #queensland #imgonnarubitinatwork Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Join the conversation
Jason MomoaCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsAmber Heard
Join The Conversation
Jason Momoa
10 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy
by Brittney Stephens
Charlotte Wiggins and Sam Rollinson Outfit Photos
British Celebrities
Model BFFs Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins Are Sisters in Style
by Gemma Cartwright
Jason Momoa Hot Instagram Pictures
Jason Momoa
50+ Jason Momoa Instagrams That Will Actually Make You Lick Your Screen
by Caitlin Hacker
Danielle Brooks and Samira Wiley's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Samira and Danielle's Real-Life Friendship Gives Poussey and Taystee a Run For Their Money
by Monica Sisavat
Jason Momoa Wearing Glasses
Jason Momoa
Just 10 Times Jason Momoa Looked Really Good in Glasses
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds