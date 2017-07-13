Amber Heard and Her Wine Glass Crash Jason Momoa's Family Night in Australia

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are currently filming Aquaman in Australia, and on Wednesday, the costars took a night off to watch game three of the State of Origin series. Decked out in maroon and gold, Jason showed off his Queensland pride while Amber looked less than impressed as she held a glass of red wine. "Arthur loves a red head. @amberheard first state of origin Go Queensland My 8th state of origin I love rugby #ibleedmaroon aloha j," Jason wrote alongside a photo of the pair. The Aquaman hunk also posted a snap with his two mini-me kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 8, and Lola, 9, making it obvious once again that he's one proud papa. "Raise them right. DA MOMOAZ bleed. QLD. All black," he wrote. We just can't get enough of Jason and his ridiculously cool family!