Jason Momoa Apologises For His "Truly Tasteless" Rape Comment

This week, a 2011 video resurfaced that showed Jason Momoa joking that his role in Game of Thrones meant he "got to rape beautiful women." The clip, from that year's Comic-Con, shows Jason cracking the joke before hiding under his coat as he notices the reactions from costars including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Lena Headey.

Unsurprisingly, the twittersphere was not happy to see this moment resurface and quickly called out the actor for the inappropriate nature of the joke.




Jason, who is currently in Australia, woke up to the news and immediately took to Instagram to issue an apology, describing the reactions as "justified" and apologising for his "distasteful joke." He went on to explain how he is still disappointed in himself for his insensitivity at the time and that he recognises it was unacceptable. See his full apology ahead.

