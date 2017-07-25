This Jason Momoa Moment Will Have You Melting in Your Seat, If You Know What We Mean

Jason Momoa outdid himself when arriving to the Justice League panel at Comic-Con last weekend; while he was (sadly) wearing a shirt, the actor ran through the crowd of fans, paying tribute to his Aquaman role by brandishing a trident and letting his incredible locks hang loose across his broad-as-hell shoulders. The entrance was so magnificent that panel host Chris Hardwick couldn't help but remark, "It makes sense that you're Aquaman, because everyone's super wet right now." Hey, he said it, not me. Watch the full moment below, and since you're already feeling a little hot, check out Jason doing the haka while you're at it.