Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
Jack Pratt
Anna Faris's Son, Jack, Might Be a Bigger Ham Than His Dad, Chris Pratt

Jason Momoa as Aquaman at Comic-Con July 2017

This Jason Momoa Moment Will Have You Melting in Your Seat, If You Know What We Mean

Jason Momoa outdid himself when arriving to the Justice League panel at Comic-Con last weekend; while he was (sadly) wearing a shirt, the actor ran through the crowd of fans, paying tribute to his Aquaman role by brandishing a trident and letting his incredible locks hang loose across his broad-as-hell shoulders. The entrance was so magnificent that panel host Chris Hardwick couldn't help but remark, "It makes sense that you're Aquaman, because everyone's super wet right now." Hey, he said it, not me. Watch the full moment below, and since you're already feeling a little hot, check out Jason doing the haka while you're at it.

Justice League
Latest Celebrity
