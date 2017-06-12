10 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy

 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa's muscles are a national treasure, which is why we love zeroing in on and celebrating them (by ogling them). This time, we're paying homage to Jason's back. The man has a nice-ass back, you guys. It's so chiselled and bulgy and always oily for some reason, but it works. It especially stands out when Jason is enjoying one of his favourite pastimes — wall climbing — which is not only impressive but very, very hot. Grab a towel and scroll through these scintillating snaps (and videos!) of Jason Momoa's back muscles.

