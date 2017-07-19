 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Only Thing Wrong With Jason Momoa's Beach Outing Is That He's Wearing a Shirt
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Avengers
5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Only Thing Wrong With Jason Momoa's Beach Outing Is That He's Wearing a Shirt

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take a romantic walk on the beach with Jason Momoa? Well, it would probably look a little something like this. While taking a break from filming Aquaman, the incredibly sexy (and large) actor soaked up the sun at Currumbin Alley on the Gold Coast, Queensland, on Monday. While he certainly looked happy and content as he flashed a "hang loose" sign for photographers, there is one major problem with his outing: he's wearing a shirt. Thankfully, we got a glimpse of his killer biceps in his cutout top, but next time we're really going to need him to take it off. In all seriousness, though, he looks good no matter what he's doing or wearing.

Related
Can You Make It Through 23 Shirtless Jason Momoa Photos Without Passing Out?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jason MomoaEye CandySummer
Join The Conversation
Equinox
7 Habits I Had to Form to Finally Lose the Weight
by Anna Monette Roberts
Curlfest Natural-Hair Inspiration | 2017
Hair
50+ Natural-Hair Moments From Curlfest That'll Make You Damn Proud to Be Black
by Aimee Simeon
Hot Celebrities in Sports Gear
Workout Clothes
25 Guys Who Look Even Sexier in Their Sports Kits
by Lucy Kenny
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Honeymoon Pictures
Bikini
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Flaunt Their Love (and Ripped Bodies) on Their Honeymoon
by Kelsie Gibson
Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition | Video
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition Tape Will Make You Love Him Even More
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds