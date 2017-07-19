The Only Thing Wrong With Jason Momoa's Beach Outing Is That He's Wearing a Shirt

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take a romantic walk on the beach with Jason Momoa? Well, it would probably look a little something like this. While taking a break from filming Aquaman, the incredibly sexy (and large) actor soaked up the sun at Currumbin Alley on the Gold Coast, Queensland, on Monday. While he certainly looked happy and content as he flashed a "hang loose" sign for photographers, there is one major problem with his outing: he's wearing a shirt. Thankfully, we got a glimpse of his killer biceps in his cutout top, but next time we're really going to need him to take it off. In all seriousness, though, he looks good no matter what he's doing or wearing.