Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
Jason Momoa Doing Haka Instagram Video

Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts

Stop everything. Put down that burrito you were about to eat. Pull your car over to the side of the road. Walk out of that important meeting at work. Hell, if you're currently giving birth, tell your baby to STAY PUT. Jason Momoa did an intense Maori haka in a room full of jacked, shirtless men, and trust me when I say that the video is worth putting life on pause for.

The Aquaman star took a break from filming to surprise New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter and friend Mark Hunt (also known as "The Super Samoan"), eventually taking part in a haka with a group of other MMA fighters as a show of support for Hunt's upcoming match. The group war chant is undeniably powerful — Jason actually performed one for his Game of Thrones audition — and it's no surprise that he and the fighters look pumped up after they finish!

Jason posted his own photo with Mark after the haka, but it's the video of the large group's intense chant that you'll want to save and watch over . . . and over . . . and over. Feel free to carry on with your life after you've pressed play above! Today's lesson: it's 100 percent possible to feel awed, terrified, and seduced all at once.

@markhuntfighter surprising the LEGEND today. Been working hard with Cole @heartbreakconditioning getting ready for our HAKA. To show our appreciation for the man aloha to all the Braddahs who trained so hard Mahalo j

Jason MomoaViral VideosCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyShirtless
