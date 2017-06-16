 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple
Celebrity Facts
10 Tiny Details About Ian and Nikki's Picturesque Surprise Wedding
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Jason Momoa FaceTimes Grandma as Aquaman

Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman

Got to FaceTime my grandma for the first time as Aquaman. It was priceless. Love u grams #raisediniowa #grandmasboy #missyougrams #meandmabel. Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

We already knew that proud family man Jason Momoa is an unabashed mama's boy, but we didn't realise that he's also tight with his grandma. So tight, in fact, that when he FaceTimed her in his full Aquaman getup, Jason hashtagged #grandmasboy. The entire situation is too sweet for words: Jason and Mabel, casually catching up while he's on the set of the superhero blockbuster he's headlining, covered in faux tattoos and wearing coloured contacts. We can't!

We need more instalments of Jason's adventures with Mabel ASAP, please. In the meantime, we'll entertain ourselves with Jason's other exploits.

Join the conversation
AquamanJason MomoaCelebrity InstagramsStars On The Set
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Justice League Set Pictures
Justice League
It's Somebody's Job to Shave Jason Momoa's Chest Hair For Aquaman, So Now We Might Change Careers
by Brinton Parker
Prince Harry and Prince William Star Wars Set Visit Prank
The Royals
And Now, an Amusing Behind-the-Scenes Story From the Royal Visit to the Star Wars Set
by Ryan Roschke
Justin Timberlake on the Set of Woody Allen Movie Sept. 2016
Stars on the Set
Justin Timberlake Manages to Make an Old-Timey Lifeguard Costume Look Incredibly Hot
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus Google Translates Songs With Jimmy Fallon 2017
Late Night Highlights
Miley Cyrus Gives Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" a Whole New Meaning — Literally
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds