Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition Tape Will Make You Love Him Even More

Jason Momoa was born to play Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. Need proof? Just check out his incredibly mesmerising (and incredibly intense) audition tape for the show, which hit the internet a couple years ago. The actor is seen performing the haka, a war dance and cry that is used by the Maori people of New Zealand. Watch the full dance above, and be sure to check out his recent Haka, that'll have you reaching for your smelling salts!



24 Times Jason Momoa Made Other People Look Like Tiny Little Ants Related