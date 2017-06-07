 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition Tape Will Make You Love Him Even More
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters

Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition | Video

Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones Audition Tape Will Make You Love Him Even More

Jason Momoa was born to play Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. Need proof? Just check out his incredibly mesmerising (and incredibly intense) audition tape for the show, which hit the internet a couple years ago. The actor is seen performing the haka, a war dance and cry that is used by the Maori people of New Zealand. Watch the full dance above, and be sure to check out his recent Haka, that'll have you reaching for your smelling salts!

24 Times Jason Momoa Made Other People Look Like Tiny Little Ants

Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth
Jason MomoaViral VideosGame Of ThronesTV
