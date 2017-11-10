 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Award Season
Pink and Her Daughter, Willow, Look Like 2 Fairy-Tale Princesses at the CMAs

Jason Momoa With Game of Thrones Cast in Belfast 2017

Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family

Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju your a fucking legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

When Jason Momoa isn't rocking his Aquaman suit on set or getting secretly married, he's jetting around the world promoting the upcoming release of Justice League. But when these travels brought Jason to Belfast, Ireland, for a mere 24 hours, it presented a golden opportunity: the chance to reunite with his former Game of Thrones costars.

Jason, who also recently reunited with onscreen wife Emilia Clarke during his Justice League press tour, met up with series creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff, Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) for whisky during his short visit. Suffice it to say that the reunion of so many fan-favourite faces set Game of Thrones enthusiasts' hearts aflutter — thousands of excited comments filled Jason's Instagram album within a few hours.

Each photo of the "family" reunion is better than the last — just swipe through in Jason's Instagram post to see the group's fun evening and, more importantly, Kit Harington's adorable turtleneck jumper. Good luck wiping that smile off your face!

Join the conversation
Kristofer HivjuJason MomoaKit HaringtonCelebrity InstagramsGame Of ThronesStars On The Set
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds