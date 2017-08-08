Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Is Sooo Proud of His Khaleesi on Game of Thrones

 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

His character might have been killed off in Game of Thrones season one, but that hasn't stopped Khal Drogo actor Jason Momoa from being the series's biggest fan. Momoa has repeatedly Instagrammed his own reactions to the show as it unfolds and never ceases to praise his former TV wife, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). And after the epic battle scene from season seven's fourth episode — which was totally dominated by badass Dothraki warriors — the Aquaman star had to weigh in.

"F*CK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth," Momoa captioned a screenshot of the battlefield on Instagram, adding that he has been holding off on posting this season to avoid spoilers. "But holy sh*t that was intense. Wish I was there to f*ck sh*t up," he continued, praising the entire cast and crew of the series. He signed off with an "Aloha, Drogo" to remind everybody who Daenerys's true love is (even if she has a little crush on Jon Snow), but not before giving his onscreen wife her own shout-out.

Why Jon and Daenerys Should Stop Eye-Sexing and Just Get Together on Game of Thrones

"Miss u mama," he said, tagging Emilia Clarke and adding that she's a badass and he's incredibly proud of her. And can you blame him for carrying a torch for his former khaleesi? Her attack on the Lannisters is a brilliant display, and nobody can resist being turned on by her fierce "Dracarys."

We're still holding out hope that we haven't seen the last of Khal Drogo in our Monday night viewing sessions. Read up on why Daenerys might end up riding with him in the Night Lands, which could mean a (brief) return to the series for Jason Momoa! There's nothing wrong with dreaming, right?

Image Source: HBO
