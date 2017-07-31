 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa Has a Signature Pose That You Probably Didn't Even Notice

Jason Momoa is known for many things: his long, beautiful hair, his incredible acting chops, his shirt-busting muscles, and of course, his laid-back personality. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that his go-to pose is a shaka sign. The friendly gesture, which is often associated with surf culture and the actor's native Hawaii, is most commonly known to mean "hang loose." And he certainly loves throwing the sign whenever he gets a chance. Whether he's on the red carpet or he's grabbing a beer with friends, see all the times he made you want to kick back and hang ten.

