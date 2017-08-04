Jason Momoa Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Lisa Bonet at His Surprise Birthday Bash

I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Justice League actor Jason Momoa might have had a birthday party surrounded by impressive Polynesian warriors, but it's obvious that his favourite part of the big day was Lisa Bonet. In a sweet Instagram snap from the muscular star's surprise 38th birthday bash, Jason and his wife gaze lovingly into one another's eyes while surrounded by their two kids and a crowd of warriors donning traditional cultural garb. "I have never been so surprised in my life," Jason captioned the happy photo, adding that 38 is already his best birthday yet.

He thanked his family, his friends, and the production cast and crew from Aquaman, which he is currently filming on location in Australia. "Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful," the family man gushed about the celebration. We can't imagine a better way to ring in another year of life than with a beautiful family and a custom Aquaman cake! Can we get an invite next year, Jason?