Jeff Goldblum Flirting With Holly Willoughby Has People All Hot and Bothered

Jeff Goldblum is currently making the media rounds to promote his new film, Thor: Ragnarok, but his recent appearance on This Morning is what really caught people's attention. The charming and handsome actor sat down with hosts Phillip and Holly to discuss the film, but Jeff got a bit distracted when trying to chat with Holly. In addition to giving her a sweet smirk and talking in a very smooth tone, he also sidetracked his conversation to ask about her outfit, jewellery, and nail polish. The father of two then hilariously ended the interview by inviting the hosts to come to LA and watch him perform in his jazz band.

After the interview, Twitter users were pretty smitten with Jeff's appearance — for the most part. See some of the best reactions to his interview below:







