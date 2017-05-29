 Skip Nav
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Son Makes His First Public Appearance

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into a family affair when they stepped out with their 7-year-old son, Augustus, on Sunday. Not only did the event mark Augustus's first public appearance, but the trio was as cute as can be as they gathered for photos. Jeffrey and Hilarie have been together since 2009, but they tend to keep their romance pretty private. While it's still unclear if they're married or not, the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Golden Globes in January, and they were photographed sharing a steamy kiss on the beach in Spain two months later.

Hilarie BurtonCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesJeffrey Dean MorganRed Carpet
