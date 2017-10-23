 Skip Nav
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Have a Nice Little Cuddle Session on the Red Carpet

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus really love each other, and they don't care who knows it, OK? The Walking Dead stars showed off their bromance when they celebrated the 100th episode of their hit show at The Greek Theatre in LA on Sunday. In addition to the two basically treating the red carpet like a sofa and cuddling up together, Jeffrey, who is currently expecting his second child with Hilarie Burton, playfully gave the finger to the crowd while holding onto his man. They also took breaks from staring lovingly into each others' eyes to pose with fans. Keep reading to see the photos, all of which deserve to be framed and appreciated every day.

