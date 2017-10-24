Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Quotes About Becoming a Dad Again Will Intensify Your Love For Him

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are currently expecting their second child together, and the Walking Dead actor could not be more excited. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jeffrey, who is already dad to 7-year-old son Augustus, opened up about expanding his family. "I'm very excited. I think in my life, I think that being a dad is my favourite thing in the world, bar none," he said. "So the opportunity to do it again, and maybe not screw it up as bad as I have already, that would be great. We couldn't be more excited."



Jeffrey and Hilarie got together in 2009 and have been going strong ever since. The pair first announced they're expecting their second child when they hit the red carpet at the Emmys in September, and most recently, Jeffrey accidentally revealed that Hilarie is pregnant with a baby girl. Luckily for Jeffrey, Hilarie "was a rockstar" and didn't seem to mind.