 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
The Major Milestone Harry and Meghan Could Be Hitting in Their Relationship Next Month
The Royals
8 Rules You Should Follow When Interacting With Royal Families Around the World

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Quotes About Having a Second Child

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Quotes About Becoming a Dad Again Will Intensify Your Love For Him

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are currently expecting their second child together, and the Walking Dead actor could not be more excited. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jeffrey, who is already dad to 7-year-old son Augustus, opened up about expanding his family. "I'm very excited. I think in my life, I think that being a dad is my favourite thing in the world, bar none," he said. "So the opportunity to do it again, and maybe not screw it up as bad as I have already, that would be great. We couldn't be more excited."

Related
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Have a Nice Little Cuddle Session on the Red Carpet

Jeffrey and Hilarie got together in 2009 and have been going strong ever since. The pair first announced they're expecting their second child when they hit the red carpet at the Emmys in September, and most recently, Jeffrey accidentally revealed that Hilarie is pregnant with a baby girl. Luckily for Jeffrey, Hilarie "was a rockstar" and didn't seem to mind.

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Join the conversation
Hilarie BurtonCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesJeffrey Dean MorganCelebrity Pregnancies
Celebrity Interviews
Camilla Parker Bowles Recalls the "Horrid" Backlash She Received After Prince Charles Affair
by Monica Sisavat
Cary Elwes Interview About The Princess Bride
Celebrity Interviews
Cary Elwes's Princess Bride Story Will Forever Change the Way You See This 1 Scene
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Meet?
Celebrity Interviews
You'll Totally Relate to the Way Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Alex Rodriguez Quotes About His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez on the Bond Between His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez: "They Don't Leave Her Side"
by Celia Fernandez
Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks About Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Nostalgia
Out of All 144 Episodes of Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar Picks Her Absolute Favourite
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds