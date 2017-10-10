Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 7-Year-Old Son Hangs Out With His Onscreen Son Jensen Ackles

 Skip Nav
Jeffrey Dean Morgan doesn't play Jensen Ackles's dad on Supernatural anymore, but they still act like family. On Oct. 1, The Walking Dead actor, who is currently expecting his second child with Hilarie Burton, posted an adorable photo of his onscreen son with his 7-year-old boy Augustus. "Sons," he captioned the cute photo. "I swear, if either one ever bitches about their lives.... xojdad @jensenackles" Not only is it so sweet to see the former costars hang out in real life (Jensen is responsible for Jeffrey and Hilarie getting together, after all), but we can't get over how much Augustus looks like his famous dad.

