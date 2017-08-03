 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
Celebrity Facts
These Sets of Celebrity Brothers Are Evidence That 2 (or 3) Are Better Than 1
Sam Shepard
Patti Smith Pens a Beautiful Tribute to Sam Shepard: "I Said Goodbye to My Buddy"
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
We Would Love to Know What Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mum Are Laughing About

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may be divorcing, but that doesn't mean she also had to break up with his mum. The actress enjoyed some quality time with her soon-to-be former mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, in LA on Tuesday, and it's almost too cute to handle. The mother of three was her usual smiley self as the pair strolled down the sidewalk and shared a few laughs. Aside from chit-chatting like two best girlfriends, Jen also pulled Christine in for a sweet hug. Since Ben has moved on with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus (whom Jen also reportedly confronted), we would love to know what these two are talking about.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jennifer Garner
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
The Mysterious and Dramatic End to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship
by Monica Sisavat
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Jourdan Dunn Sexy Bikini Photos
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds