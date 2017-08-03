We Would Love to Know What Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mum Are Laughing About

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may be divorcing, but that doesn't mean she also had to break up with his mum. The actress enjoyed some quality time with her soon-to-be former mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, in LA on Tuesday, and it's almost too cute to handle. The mother of three was her usual smiley self as the pair strolled down the sidewalk and shared a few laughs. Aside from chit-chatting like two best girlfriends, Jen also pulled Christine in for a sweet hug. Since Ben has moved on with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus (whom Jen also reportedly confronted), we would love to know what these two are talking about.