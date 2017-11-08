 Skip Nav
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Christmas
The First Christmas Adverts Are Here, and You Might Need Some Tissues
Celebrity Instagrams
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden

Jennifer Garner With Her Pet Chicken Pictures

Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George

If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. ----- Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates....carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like there's a new member of Jennifer Garner's clan. But don't worry — she wasn't hiding a major pregnancy from us or anything. The 45-year-old actress just shared an adorable picture of her new family pet — a light brown chicken — and we've never wanted to be her friend more than in this very moment. Truly a woman after our own hearts, she unabashedly proclaimed herself a "chicken lady" in the caption, adding, "Man, my life gets more exciting all the time," before officially introducing her feathered friend to the world of Instagram.

Related
Jennifer Garner Is Living Her Best Life Right Now, and We Love It So Much

"Meet one of our ladies, Regina George," she wrote. Yes, you read that correctly — she literally named her chicken Regina George. Jennifer is still fairly new to the Instagram game, but she's been taking notes lately, as she also added a collection of hysterical hashtags, among them "#shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl" and "#ithinkshehasaburnbook." This isn't the first time the Miracles From Heaven actress has shared a snap with chickens, as she practically cuddled with not one but two of them while promoting a bag from Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, Draper James. And who's that in her bag? It looks a lot like Regina to us!

No word on how Regina will factor into Jen and Ben Affleck's whole coparenting deal, but judging from Jennifer's 'gram, she and her new pet have a pretty unbreakable bond. It looks like the mother of three four really is living her best life right now.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsHumorCelebrity PetsJennifer Garner
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds