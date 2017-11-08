Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George

Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like there's a new member of Jennifer Garner's clan. But don't worry — she wasn't hiding a major pregnancy from us or anything. The 45-year-old actress just shared an adorable picture of her new family pet — a light brown chicken — and we've never wanted to be her friend more than in this very moment. Truly a woman after our own hearts, she unabashedly proclaimed herself a "chicken lady" in the caption, adding, "Man, my life gets more exciting all the time," before officially introducing her feathered friend to the world of Instagram.

"Meet one of our ladies, Regina George," she wrote. Yes, you read that correctly — she literally named her chicken Regina George. Jennifer is still fairly new to the Instagram game, but she's been taking notes lately, as she also added a collection of hysterical hashtags, among them "#shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl" and "#ithinkshehasaburnbook." This isn't the first time the Miracles From Heaven actress has shared a snap with chickens, as she practically cuddled with not one but two of them while promoting a bag from Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, Draper James. And who's that in her bag? It looks a lot like Regina to us!

I'm always available and happy to help my amazing, #badass, #bosslady friend with designs for @draperjames. ❤️ you @reesewitherspoon xxx A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:24am PDT