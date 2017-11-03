 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
British Celebrities
Prince William Got "Really Important" Parenting Advice at the Pride of Britain Awards
British Celebrities
Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Led the Charge at the Harper's Bazaar Awards

Jennifer Lawrence Asks People to Name Her Movies Video

Jennifer Lawrence Accosts People on the Street and Begs Them to Name 5 of Her Movies

Jennifer Lawrence took over guest-hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and during her opening monologue, the Mother! star took to the streets of Hollywood to find out just how many people could name five of her films . . . on the spot, while standing right in front of her. It was surprisingly hard for the individuals she accosted — one woman just went on and on about how much better Jennifer Aniston is — although she did start getting some answers once she launched into charades mode. "I'll just go f*ck myself," she said after trying to dole out clues. Watch the hilarious video above now.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsViral VideosJimmy Kimmel LiveJennifer Lawrence
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds