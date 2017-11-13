 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Christmas
The Christmas Adverts Are Finally Here, and It's Time to Choose a Favourite
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone

It looks like Jennifer Lawrence is up to her old tricks. On Saturday, the Mother! actress reverted back to her photobombing ways as she goofed off with her pal Emma Stone at the Governors Awards. As Emma sweetly posed for the cameras, Jen couldn't help but peek her head out from over her shoulder and cause them both to erupt into laughter. And Jen wasn't the only good friend the Battles of the Sexes star caught up with at the award ceremony. Inside, she shared a sweet moment with her ex Andrew Garfield as they chatted from their seats.

Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsAward SeasonJennifer LawrenceEmma Stone
Award Season
Great — Westworld Season 2 Will Be "Far More Violent and Disturbing"
by Kelsey Garcia
James Corden and Julia Carey at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
by Monica Sisavat
Carrie Underwood's Donald Trump Joke at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
​Carrie Underwood Breaks CMAs Rules by Completely Roasting ​Donald Trump
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicole Kidman Talks About Adult Children 2017
Award Season
Nicole Kidman Made a Point to Acknowledge Her Adult Children in a Post-Emmys Interview
by Tara Block
Carrie Underwood In Memoriam Performance at CMA Awards 2017
Award Season
Carrie Underwood Fought Back Tears Paying Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victims at the CMAs
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds