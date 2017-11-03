 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
British Celebrities
15 Pictures That Prove Andrew Lincoln Is a Walking, Talking Hottie

Jennifer Lawrence Interviewing Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence's Interview With Kim Kardashian is Exactly as Hilarious as You'd Expect

Jennifer Lawrence stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, and as well as accosting people on the street, the actress interviewed her friend Kim Kardashian. Jen, who is a famously huge fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, didn't hold back with the personal questions, grilling Kim about everything from whether she farts in front of Kanye, to which sibling she'd kill first if she had to. She also shared stories of the time she got drunk at dinner with Kim's mum Kris Jenner, and even offered to be the surrogate if Kim and Kanye ever decide to have another kid. Kim, meanwhile, shared some family Halloween secrets, and revealed her secret past as a hacker (no joke). Watch the hilarious video now, then remind yourself of Kim's amazing trio of Halloween looks.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsJimmy Kimmel LiveJennifer LawrenceKim Kardashian
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds