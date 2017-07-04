 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Natalie Portman Casually Hang Out in Paris
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Natalie Portman Casually Hang Out in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence has been keeping a pretty low profile lately as she films a few new projects and hangs with her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, but she made a rare (and amazing) appearance in Paris on Monday. The Mother! actress attended Paris Fashion Week in a bold outfit, complete with laced-up shoes, a Dior purse, and a black hat. After posing for photographers (none of whom she yelled at for touching her dog), she mingled with fellow stars Robert Pattinson and Natalie Portman. Is it just us or did you immediately start thinking of Twilight and The Hunger Games crossover scenarios in your head?

