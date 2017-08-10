 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Told Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky to "Go F*ck Yourself"

Jennifer Lawrence is only 26 years old, but she's already one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. Aside from being incredibly talented, one of her most relatable qualities is how down-to-earth and candid she is, especially during interviews. Although, she definitely wouldn't call herself "a regular person" by any means. As she preps for the release of Mother!, a psychological thriller that she says "took her to a darker place than she's ever been in her life," the actress found time to grace the cover of Vogue's coveted September issue. Not only does she open up about the pressures of fame and her under-the-radar romance with director Darren Aronofsky, but the feature also includes some sweet anecdotes from her celebrity friends. See the best quotes ahead.

On having her personal photos hacked: "It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you. I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn't a problem if you're perfect. But if you're human, it's terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what is it?' Even when it's nothing. I'm always waiting to get blindsided again." Darren Aronofsky on Jennifer's talent: "It's such a raw, natural talent she has. I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan." On her relationship with Darren: "We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. When I saw the movie [Mother!], I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human. I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him. I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that." On filming dark scenes for Mother!: "I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life. . . . I didn't know if I'd be able to come out OK. I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f*ck yourself.'" On speaking up about gender pay inequality: "My opinion is: You can have millions of dollars and a dream career, but if you're not willing to stand up for what you believe, or if you see wrongdoing and don't talk about it, then you have nothing."
Emma Stone on her friendship with Jennifer: "I like how clear Jen is. She makes her opinions very, very clear to me, all the time — whether I ask for it or not. I appreciate that quality. She's just fun, a shot of light." On the mixed reviews for Passengers: "I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn't a failure. I'm not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I'd looked into deeper before jumping on." On her pole dancing tape getting released to the public: "My biggest fear from that whole thing was that people were going to think that I was trying to be sexy. Also, it looked like I had taken my shirt off. I was in a crop top. I did not take off my shirt. I'm on the phone with my lawyers, and everybody's like, 'Is there anything we need to know before it comes out?' And I'm like, 'No, it's all there.'" Amy Schumer on her friendship with Jennifer: "Jen is funny like a comic. She understands the rhythm of a joke and how to play both the straight man and the idiot. She has one of the darkest senses of humour I've ever encountered and it's delightful. My only problem with her is that she's fat."
