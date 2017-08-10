Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Told Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky to "Go F*ck Yourself"

Jennifer Lawrence is only 26 years old, but she's already one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. Aside from being incredibly talented, one of her most relatable qualities is how down-to-earth and candid she is, especially during interviews. Although, she definitely wouldn't call herself "a regular person" by any means. As she preps for the release of Mother!, a psychological thriller that she says "took her to a darker place than she's ever been in her life," the actress found time to grace the cover of Vogue's coveted September issue. Not only does she open up about the pressures of fame and her under-the-radar romance with director Darren Aronofsky, but the feature also includes some sweet anecdotes from her celebrity friends. See the best quotes ahead.