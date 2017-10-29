Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been friends for as long as we can remember. They always have each others' backs when it comes to their careers — Jennifer was right by Leah's side when she was on Dancing With the Stars, while Leah helped the singer ring in her 47th birthday in 2016. Their friendship is so deep that Leah is actually the godmother to Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme. And now the duo is taking their friendship to the big screen in the upcoming movie Second Act. Keep reading to see some of their best BFF moments throughout the years.