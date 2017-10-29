 Skip Nav
Riverdale
Shannon Purser Worried That Nobody Would Watch Stranger Things
Eye Candy
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been friends for as long as we can remember. They always have each others' backs when it comes to their careers — Jennifer was right by Leah's side when she was on Dancing With the Stars, while Leah helped the singer ring in her 47th birthday in 2016. Their friendship is so deep that Leah is actually the godmother to Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme. And now the duo is taking their friendship to the big screen in the upcoming movie Second Act. Keep reading to see some of their best BFF moments throughout the years.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsLeah ReminiJennifer Lopez
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds